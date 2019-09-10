British Speaker of the House of Commons announces decision to step down

British politician and Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow announces his decision to step down.
Mr. Bercow will step down at the next election or on October 31st, whichever comes first.
Speaking in parliament earlier, Mr. Bercow said his 10-year “tenure” was nearing its end and it had been the “greatest honour and privilege” to serve.
He has faced fierce criticism from Brexiteers who have questioned his impartiality on the issue of Europe.
But a tearful Mr. Bercow today made no apologies.
His announcement will kick off a battle to replace him, with candidates expected to include former Labour Ministers Chris Bryant, Harriet Harman, Meg Hillier and rosie Winterton.
Other candidates include the Deputy Speakers, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Eleanor Laing, while some Brexiters want the conservative Sir Henry Bellingham to put himself forward.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.