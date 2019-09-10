Relative of Rachel Sukhdeo killed in central Trinidad

A murder in central Trinidad, the victim is said to be a relative of the wife of slain businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.
Naresh Bassant was gunned down at Korea Village, Carapichaima at around 8 o’clock last night.
Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Bassant, a welder by profession, went to check on a job when an armed man approached him.
The assailant is said to have opened fire hitting Mr. Bassant several times.
Mr. Bassant was later found dead by residents.
Police were contacted.
Mr. Basant was said to be a relative of Rachel Sukdeo.
Her husband, used car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo was killed outside his Charlieville home in 2018.
Mrs. Sukhdeo’s brother Phillp Bassant was killed days later.
In January this year, Sheron’s brother Sheldon Sukhdeo was kidnapped and later found dead.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.