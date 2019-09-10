Relative of Rachel Sukhdeo killed in central Trinidad

A murder in central Trinidad, the victim is said to be a relative of the wife of slain businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.



Naresh Bassant was gunned down at Korea Village, Carapichaima at around 8 o’clock last night.

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Bassant, a welder by profession, went to check on a job when an armed man approached him.

The assailant is said to have opened fire hitting Mr. Bassant several times.

Mr. Bassant was later found dead by residents.

Police were contacted.

Mr. Basant was said to be a relative of Rachel Sukdeo.

Her husband, used car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo was killed outside his Charlieville home in 2018.

Mrs. Sukhdeo’s brother Phillp Bassant was killed days later.

In January this year, Sheron’s brother Sheldon Sukhdeo was kidnapped and later found dead.