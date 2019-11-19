Report: Carnival Bandleader attempted to bring ecstasy pills into the country…was not arrested

A report that a Carnival Bandleader attempted to bring over 4,000 ecstasy pills into the country.
Deputy Director of the Forensic Science Center Michelle Nasir says the drug, disguised as candy came into Trinidad and Tobago last November, ahead of the carnival season.
Ms. Nasir says the center was contacted after customs officials became suspicious.
A total of forty nine hundred tablets were siezed.
She describes the haul of pills as the largest seizure to date
On the Eye on Dependency program on i95.5fm on Sunday, Ms. Nasir did not reveal the name of the bandleader but said she believes the pills would have been offered to masqueraders.
She explained that the bandleader was not arrested because ecstasy was not an illegal drug in 2018.
Meanwhile manager of the Natonal Drug Council Ester Best said there seems to be a push to get a market for the drug in Trinidad and Tobago, especially at parties.
Ms. Best noted this prompted her organisation’s call to have ecstasy placed on the list of dangerous drugs.
She also pointed to vaping and warned that it should not be overlooked.
Ms. Best said her organisation is currently working with the Ministries of Health, Education and Sport and Youth Affairs, to develop a comprehensive program on all drugs.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.