Man stabbed to death at wake

The stabbing death of Bissoon Ramkissoon leaves his family in mourning.

Reports say Mr. Ramkissoon was murdered while attending a wake in Freeport.

According to police the attack happened during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Reports say Mr. Ramkissoon also known as “Pedro” was attending a wake at John Persad Extension when he got into an altercation at around 1:30am.

It is said he was stabbed several times and died at the scene.

Freeport police says an arrest is imminent.