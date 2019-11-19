I955 FM


Man stabbed to death at wake

Posted on November 19, 2019 by newscenter5

stabbing-ap-1280_1493318680113_6592257_ver1-0The stabbing death of Bissoon Ramkissoon leaves his family in mourning.

 

Reports say Mr. Ramkissoon was murdered while attending a wake in Freeport.

 

According to police the attack happened during the early hours of yesterday morning.

 

Reports say Mr. Ramkissoon also known as “Pedro” was attending a wake at John Persad Extension when he got into an altercation at around 1:30am.

 

It is said he was stabbed several times and died at the scene.

 

Freeport police says an arrest is imminent.

