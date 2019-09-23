I955 FM


CAL says all flights are on schedule

Posted on September 23, 2019 by newscenter5
Piarco International Airport, Trinidad

Caribbean Airlines says all flights are on schedule this morning after a number of cancellations yesterday due to tropical storm Karen.

 

Corporate Communications Manager, Dionne Ligoure says additional aircraft would be used to clear the backlog of persons on the air bridge.

 

She says persons traveling via the air bridge who were affected by Karen would also have their fees waived.

