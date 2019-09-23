I955 FM


All schools closed

Posted on September 23, 2019

No-SchoolAll schools are closed today, to allow for cleanup operations following tropical storm Karen.

 

Several school buildings have been affected by the conditions triggered by the storm yesterday.

 

At a news conference yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young made the announcement, after speculations on social media.

 

In Tobago, where most of the damage is said to have occurred, there were 216 reports of incidents.

 

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles told reporters yesterday some secondary schools need cleaning and repairs.

