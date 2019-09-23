Government warns to stay away from Mud Volcano

Government warns persons to stay away from the Mud Volcano in Piparo.
National Security Minister, Stuart Young says people should avoid the area while assessments are being conducted.
Residents in south Trinidad were fearful following rumblings and the strong scent of sulfur gas near the Mud Volcano.
Many residents were made to evacuate on the weekend.
Minister Young says the authorities are monitoring the situation.
Minister Young was speaking at a special media conference yesterday.
But MP for the area Barry Padarath yesterday told Newscentre 5 the situation is becoming unbearable.
Mr. Padarath described the volcano as a ticking bomb.
He said seismologists are expected to visit the area in the coming days to make further assessments on the condition of the Mud Volcano, which last erupted in 1997.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.