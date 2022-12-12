Religious leaders and the Prime Minister offer prayer

The deaths and woundings occurred before the declared National Day of Prayer and after.

The Prime Minister announced the observance last week.

Religious leaders and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gathered at the Diplomatic Center for a National Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago is a traumatised place.

He said the country’s anger is boiling over on the streets, homes and schools.

Also lamenting the challenges of the country were Hindu Leader, Dr Rampersad Parasram and Imam Maulana Atif Majeed Suliamani.

Dr. Rowley told the country there have been hard times before and they will come to end.

This as he puts into perspective the ravishing effects of COVID 19 and its measures.

The Prime Minister yesterday said that this too shall pass.

Dr. Rowley like many Christian Clerics yesterday turned to the book of psalms for reference.

He also encouraged persons to see religious leaders as being part of the solution to what is wrong.