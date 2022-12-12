Several deaths and woundings tarnish the weekend

There have been 5 weekend killings and 3 wounded in Trinidad and Tobago.

The incidents occurred in Wallerfield, San Fernando, Point Fortin, Diego Martin and Marabella.

Among the weekend deaths was Ricky Worrell, of Marabella.

His nude body was seen floating in the Gulf of Paria at around 4am on Saturday.

On Saturday night, a 22-year-old man from Marabella was fatally stabbed to death and another wounded in the same incident.

Police say Tyrone Howe, was at the Marabella Recreation Ground at around 7pm when he was attacked.

Another resident, identified as Mikel Rawlins, attempted to intervene but was also stabbed.

Mr. Howe died at the scene while Mr. Rawlings remains warded at the hospital.

Three hours later, at King’s Wharf San Fernando, Kerry Perrot and Joshua Codringhton were shot dead.

Officers also found a 3rd victim nursing gunshot wounds.

He has been identified as Simon De Vignes.

And last night police reported a fatal shooting in Point Fortin.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear and lawmen are yet to positively identify the male victim but police say the man was at Chill Restaurant & Bar last night when he was shot.

Meanwhile 2 Chinese nationals remain in serious condition following a shooting in Antigua Road, Wallerfeild last evening.

The male and female victims were said to be seated in a Tiida when gunmen attacked them.

Both were shot about the body.

Up to news time this morning both victims were said to be in critical condition.