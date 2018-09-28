I955 FM


Public Utilities Minister stands by his position

Posted on September 28, 2018 by newscenter5

5baa9e9502969.imageThe Public Utilities Minister stands by his position that there was no sinister motive when he called Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the Hyatt hotel.

 

Minister Robert Le Hunte had got into an altercation with police on the scene after an instruction not to drive along a particular route.

 

On the Morning Edition program yesterday Minister Le Hunte again said he meant no harm.

 

He said he wish the matter could be laid to rest.

