I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

A view that false perceptions must be dispelled for persons to understand the call to legalise marijuana use

Posted on September 28, 2018 by newscenter5

LRScomm-nazmaA view that false perceptions must be dispelled, if persons are to understand the call to legalise the use of marijuana.

 

Colin Stephenson is the co founder and director of C4-20 which is the first incorporated NGO for cannibis law reform in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

He says there are myths about who marijuana smokers are.

 

And founder of the Caribbean Collective for Justice Nazma Muller says there is misinformation about the way the drug affects persons.

 

She says it may not cause mental disease as much as it may make it apparent.

 

They were both speaking on the Take Two programme on i95.5fm on Wednesday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *