CAL cancel flights as tropical storm Kirk approaches

Four Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled as tropical storm Kirk makes its way toward the eastern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Kirk is gaining strength, packing winds of 50 miles per hour with warnings issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The storms centre will move over the Lesser Antilles within the tropical storm warning area later today.

The cancelled flights are from and to Barbados and St. Lucia.

They are BW 434, BW 435, BW 412 and BW 413.

Passengers have been advised to contact CAL’s reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

CAL says those holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period September 27 – 29, and are affected by the tropical storm, will be allowed to rebook without change fees, subject to conditions.