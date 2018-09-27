CAL cancel flights as tropical storm Kirk approaches

Four Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled as tropical storm Kirk makes its way toward the eastern Caribbean.
The National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Kirk is gaining strength, packing winds of 50 miles per hour with warnings issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.
The storms centre will move over the Lesser Antilles within the tropical storm warning area later today.
The cancelled flights are from and to Barbados and St. Lucia.
They are BW 434, BW 435, BW 412 and BW 413.
Passengers have been advised to contact CAL’s reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.
CAL says those holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period September 27 – 29, and are affected by the tropical storm, will be allowed to rebook without change fees, subject to conditions.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.