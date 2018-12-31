Prison officer expected to appear in court today with possession of marijuana

A prison officer is expected to appear in court today charged with possession of marijuana.

The officer was arrested at the Carrera Island Prison when he showed up for work at 1pm on Saturday.

Reports say based on information, the Assistant Superintendent searched the officer.

He was found to be in possession of cigarettes and a quantity of marijuana packaged in juice boxes and cheese snack packs.

Also found in his possession was a quantity of marijuana and hemp hidden in a one-litre juice box and three cellphones.

Newscenter 5 understands the officer had over 20 years’ service.