I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Persons found in possession of illegal explosive devices could be fined up to $20,000 or face imprisonment

Posted on December 31, 2018 by newscenter5

eqavevymThe Fire Prevention Section Northern Division says persons found to be in possession of any illegal explosive devices could be fined up to 20,000 dollars or face imprisonment.

 

Fire Sub Officer, Susan Timothy-Dick says the law was amended last week and the fine increased.

 

Speaking on i95.5fm this morning, Mrs. Timothy- Dick explained exactly what would constitute as a scratch bomb.

 

She urged persons to abide by the law.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *