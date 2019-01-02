Archbishop of Port of Spain adds his voice on people seeking help from T&T

The Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon adds his voice to the reported suffering of people seeking a better life in Trinidad and Tobago.

Archbishop Gordon says the human rights of every one must be protected, no matter where they are from.

Delivering a homily at the our lady of perpetual help On Harris Promenade on News Year’s Eve, Archbishop Gordon referred to the plight of refugees.

He called for changes to the laws if in their present form they neglect the rights of people.

Over the past year, Trinidad and Tobago has seen an influx of Venezuelan and Cuban nationals seeking help.