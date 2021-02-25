Prime Minister says the issue of NCDs, human trafficking, crime and violence continue to plague the region

CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley raises the proliferation of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean as a matter of priority concern.

He says this has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the opening of the CARICOM Heads of Government at the 32nd Inter-Sessional Meeting yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Rowley said in 2007 regional leaders aimed to stop the growing trend of NCD’s.

However, Dr. Rowley said years later the problem has again come to the fore.

Dr. Rowley called for efforts to deal with the issue with food and nutrition.

Speaking virtually, Dr. Rowley also said crime and security remain challenges for countries.

He also said human trafficking remains a concern.

Dr. Rowley assumed the role of chairman of the regional grouping in December 2020.

The 2-day meeting officially ends today.