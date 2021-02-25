Date draws near when T&T will receive over 100,000 COVID vaccines

Authorities say the date draws near when Trinidad and Tobago will receive 117,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram made the announcement during the COVID-19 briefing yesterday.
Dr. Parasram explained that the arrival of this initial batch marks an important step in the fight against COVID-19.
