President elect Christine Kangaloo urges the population to give her a chance

New President elect of the Republic of T&T, Christine Kangaloo

One week after she is elected President of the Republic Christine Kangaloo calls on the country to give her a chance.

Her appointment has been strongly criticised by some, including Opposition members, who doubt she can be independent having served in several positions under the ruling Peoples National Movement.

After receiving her Instrument of Election from the Speaker of the House Ms. Kangaloo sought to set the record straight.

She confirmed she had been a member of the PNM and served as a Minister over the years.

The President elect recalled her appointment and service to country are not unique.

Christine Kangaloo officially takes up office in March.

She replaces Paula Mae Weekes who did not wish for a 2nd term as President.