I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

President elect Christine Kangaloo urges the population to give her a chance

Posted on January 27, 2023 by admin
New President elect of the Republic of T&T, Christine Kangaloo

One week after she is elected President of the Republic Christine Kangaloo calls on the country to give her a chance.

Her appointment has been strongly criticised by some, including Opposition members, who doubt she can be independent having served in several positions under the ruling Peoples National Movement.

After receiving her Instrument of Election from the Speaker of the House Ms. Kangaloo sought to set the record straight.

She confirmed she had been a member of the PNM and served as a Minister over the years.

The President elect recalled her appointment and service to country are not unique.

Christine Kangaloo officially takes up office in March.

She replaces Paula Mae Weekes who did not wish for a 2nd term as President.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *