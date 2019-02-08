Police to question 5 nationals who were reportedly kidnapped and held in Venezuela

Police are to question the five nationals who were reportedly kidnapped and held in Venezuela for almost two weeks.
Yesterday the five were released and returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
It is reported that 90 thousand US dollars was paid for their release.
Also reportedly exchanged were two flat screen television sets and gold.
The kidnappers had threatened to send their limbs of the five men back home of a 200 thousand US dollar ransom was not paid in a timely manner.
National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday refused to describe the five as fishermen, preferring to call them nationals.
He also could not confirm what was exchanged for the men’s release.
Minister Young said the five men returned on a private pirogue.
