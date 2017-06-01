Police shooting in Bon Air leaves one dead

A police shooting in Bon Air Gardens leaves Kelan Jones dead.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Bon Air Community Council Family Day event.

Police reports are saying at around 9:05pm Mr. Jones who appeared to be intoxicated was cautioned by officers on duty for his behaviour.

Newscenter 5 understands the man became angry and walked a short distance away before firing a shot at one of the officers in the leg.

Police say the officer responded with equal force hitting Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones died at the scene.

The officer was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he underwent emergency surgery.

He was up to last evening warded in a stable condition.

An investigation is now underway.