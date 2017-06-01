Police shooting in Bon Air leaves one dead

A police shooting in Bon Air Gardens leaves Kelan Jones dead.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Bon Air Community Council Family Day event.
Police reports are saying at around 9:05pm Mr. Jones who appeared to be intoxicated was cautioned by officers on duty for his behaviour.
Newscenter 5 understands the man became angry and walked a short distance away before firing a shot at one of the officers in the leg.
Police say the officer responded with equal force hitting Mr. Jones.
Mr. Jones died at the scene.
The officer was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he underwent emergency surgery.
He was up to last evening warded in a stable condition.
An investigation is now underway.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
11 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.