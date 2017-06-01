Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also rubbishing calls for Cabinet reshuffle

Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is also rubbishing calls for a Cabinet reshuffle.
On Tuesday, Opposotion Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar made the call during the Sanatan Dharma Maha Saba’s Indian Arrival Day celebrations in Debe.
She said the Prime Minister’s handling of Shamfa Cujoe’s 59,000-dollar phone bill and Minister Daryl Smith’s 92,000 dollar Tobago weekend spending was poor and appalling.
The Opposition Leader told those gathered if she were in his position they would have been sent packing.
Secretary of the Maha Saba, Sat Maharaj agreed saying it is time to reshuffle his Cabinet.
In response, Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says, their words should be ignored.
The Minister says Mrs. Persad-Bissessar is in no position to lay blame, as the citizens too fired her for her failures.
Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.
