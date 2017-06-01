Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov threatens to resign again from Forensic Science Center

Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov is again threatening to resign from the Forensic Science Center in St. James.
His contract ends in 2019 but he says he is tired and over worked.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Dr. Alexandrov explained that there are only 4 mortuary attendants.
He said it is international standard to have one attendant to every 100 cases and there is an average of 1200 cases annually.
Dr. Alexandrove said the equipment at the facility is outdated and he has been forced to use his own money to purchase required apparatus.
He said he has had enough.
Dr. Alexandrov reported for duty yesterday, but he said nothing would change his mind from leaving the job.
