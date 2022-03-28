Police investigate killing of bandit in Princes Town

Police are investigating the killing of a bandit in Princes Town.
It is reported that an off duty police officer was at the car park of a bar along Cemetery Street off Lothians Road in Princes Town, when 2 men approached him.
The 2 men were armed.
They announced a hold up and the off duty officer pulled out his licensed firearm and shot at the 2 men.
One was hit while the other fled the scene.
The identity of the dead man was up to yesterday not known.
