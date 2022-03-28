I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police investigate killing of bandit in Princes Town

Posted on March 28, 2022 by admin

Police are investigating the killing of a bandit in Princes Town.

It is reported that an off duty police officer was at the car park of a bar along Cemetery Street off Lothians Road in Princes Town, when 2 men approached him.

The 2 men were armed.

They announced a hold up and the off duty officer pulled out his licensed firearm and shot at the 2 men.

One was hit while the other fled the scene.

The identity of the dead man was up to yesterday not known.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *