Police investigate killing of bandit in Princes Town

Police are investigating the killing of a bandit in Princes Town.

It is reported that an off duty police officer was at the car park of a bar along Cemetery Street off Lothians Road in Princes Town, when 2 men approached him.

The 2 men were armed.

They announced a hold up and the off duty officer pulled out his licensed firearm and shot at the 2 men.

One was hit while the other fled the scene.

The identity of the dead man was up to yesterday not known.