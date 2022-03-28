Man killed in drive-by shooting in Moruga

Forty-four-year-old Mason Karlun Roberts is killed in a drive by shooting in Moruga.

The incident took place at Saunders Trace, St Mary’s Village, Moruga, last Saturday.

Reports say Mr. Roberts was in the yard of his home when a black car drove up and shot him in the head.

He died on the spot.

His common-law wife Jeraline Cruickshank says it happened at around 3pm when Mr. Roberts, his brother Damian Marshall and Kerdeem Quashie and Newman Mohammed, were at the road side getting ready to have their regular Saturday lime.

She says the car pulled and shots were fired.

Sixty-year-old Mr. Mohammed was hit on his left knee.

Barrackpore police are leading investigations.