No new hirings at the THA

Posted on March 28, 2022 by admin

Confirmation today that no new staff has been hired in the Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly. 

Responding to a question from Minority Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit during last Thursday’s Plenary Sitting, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine reminded that the Office of Deputy Chief Secretary is not a new one. 

He added that the Management Services Unit has already done its part in making the new stand-alone office a reality. 

Mr. Augustine said his administration has other priorities at this time. 

The holder of the office is the political leader of the ruling Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke.

