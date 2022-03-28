No new hirings at the THA

Confirmation today that no new staff has been hired in the Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Responding to a question from Minority Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit during last Thursday’s Plenary Sitting, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine reminded that the Office of Deputy Chief Secretary is not a new one.

He added that the Management Services Unit has already done its part in making the new stand-alone office a reality.

Mr. Augustine said his administration has other priorities at this time.

The holder of the office is the political leader of the ruling Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke.