2 fatal vehicular accidents over the weekend

A Special Reserve Police Constable is the 24th fatal accident victim so far this year.

He was killed in an accident in Cumuto.

Kareem Charles was attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit in Barataria.

He was driving his vehicle north along Antigua Road yesterday morning when he crashed into a car heading in the opposite direction.

It is reported both vehicles were sent off the road into some bushes.

Mr. Charles is said to have died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle and was up to last evening listed in a serious condition at hospital.

It was the 2nd fatal accident over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Estate Constable Joey Arthur was killed when his vehicle collided with another near Caribbean Airlines on Golden Grove Road in Piarco.

Mr. Arthur was from Mausica Road D’abadie.