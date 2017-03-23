I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police investigate discovery of body in Macoya

Posted on March 23, 2017 by newscenter5

AR-170329813Police are investigating the discovery of another body.

 

Seekumar Lalchand was found dead at his Macoya Road Extension home yesterday morning at around 11 o’clock.

 

52-year-old Mr. Lalchand’s hands were tied behind his back and his feet were also bound.

 

Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition when a relative found it.

 

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem.

 

Officers of Region 2 of the Homicide Bureau are leading investigations.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *