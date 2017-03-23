Police investigate discovery of body in Macoya

Police are investigating the discovery of another body.

Seekumar Lalchand was found dead at his Macoya Road Extension home yesterday morning at around 11 o’clock.

52-year-old Mr. Lalchand’s hands were tied behind his back and his feet were also bound.

Police say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition when a relative found it.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem.

Officers of Region 2 of the Homicide Bureau are leading investigations.