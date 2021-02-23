Police engage murder in Arima

A murder in Arima is engaging the attention of the police.
The victim has been identified as Joshua Augustus.
He was 22-years-old
The incident took place at Calvary Branch Road at around 8:49 last night.
Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Officers of the Northeastern Division Task Force responded.
The bullet-riddled body of Mr. Augustus was later found.
Investigations are underway.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error