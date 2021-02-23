I955 FM


Police engage murder in Arima

Posted on February 23, 2021

A murder in Arima is engaging the attention of the police.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Augustus.

He was 22-years-old

The incident took place at Calvary Branch Road at around 8:49 last night.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers of the Northeastern Division Task Force responded.

The bullet-riddled body of Mr. Augustus was later found.

Investigations are underway.

