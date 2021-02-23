PM rejects claims that that an official pathway was opened for India to provide CARICOM with vaccines

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley rejects claims that an official pathway was opened for India to provide CARICOM with COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing yesterday Dr. Rowley gave a chronological order on how this country was involved in vaccine research.

Following statements over the weekend Dr. Rowley explained why India provided vaccines to 2 regional countries.

Trinidad and Tobago has received a donation of 2000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados after that country was gifted some doses by India.

At a press conference on Sunday, Opposition MP for Caroni east Dr. Rishi Seecharan said Minister Terrence Deyalsingh failed to take advantage of the country’s relationship with India.

However yesterday, the Prime Minister made it clear there are vaccines, which have and have not been approved for certain countries.

Dr. Rowley further revealed that there is no room for small orders.