Tracy Davidson-Celestine to sue Farley Augustine over zip line statements

Progressive Democratic Patriots Deputy Political Leader, Farley Augustine

The Political Leader of the Tobago Council of the Peoples National Movement plans to take legal action against Progressive Democratic Patriots Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine

Tracy Davidson- Celestine says this follows statements he made on political platforms, on the zip line issue, preceding the January 25th Tobago House of Assembly Elections.

Davidson- Celestine says she would be suing for defamation of character and Mr. Augustine would not be the only one to be sued.

Mrs. Davidson Celestine was speaking, during media conference yesterday.

Mr. Augustine has said he is ready to go to court.