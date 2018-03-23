Police continue probe into abduction and attempted rape of son of central business man

Police are continuing their probe into the alleged abduction and attempted rape of a teenage boy in central Trinidad.
The teen claims he was standing at the roadside in Chaguanas on Tuesday afternoon, when he was forced into a vehicle with two other men.
He says one of the men wore dreadlocks and the other had a low haircut.
The teenager, who is the son of a central businessman, told police, the men drove with him and later tried to get him to perform a sex act.
He claimed he refused and was later released.
The boy made his way to the Chaguanas Police Station where a report was lodged.
Officers at the station contacted his parents.
