Police Commissioner Erla Christopher will make her first appearance at a JSC today

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher will sit before the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on national security today.

It will be the first time she will appear before the committee since she was appointed Commissioner.

Earlier this month she did not attend a JSC meeting but sent representatives.

Back then she was said to be attending to urgent and critical matters of national security.

But Head of the Committee Keith Scotland has confirmed she will attend the meeting carded for this afternoon.

Mr. Scotland reportedly expressed his disappointment on the last occasion with the no-show by Mrs. Harewood-Christopher.

So too did Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

Today’s committee meeting will begin at 2pm.