I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police arrest Diego Martin man for illegal firearm possession

Posted on September 13, 2019 by newscenter5

police-lights-2_38Police in Diego Martin seize an illegal firearm.

 

One man is arrested.

 

A release from the police service says an exercise was conducted at around 3:00pm Wednesday.

 

During the operation officers observed the suspect behaving in a suspicious manner along the Diego Martin Main Road.

 

The Four Roads resident was stopped and searched,

 

Police discovered and seized a pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition.

 

The man was immediately arrested in connection with the find.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *