Police are investigating a fatal gun attack on two men in St. Mary’s village.

According to reports two soldiers were shot late last night in what police are describing as an ambush.

Police say one of the soldiers identified only as Lance Corporal Guy is confirmed dead, while the other, who is yet to be named is hospitalised.

Another man involved in the incident identified as John Graham, a civilian, is also confirmed dead.

However officers are yet to say if Mr. Graham was one of the assailants or a victim.

Investigators are still probing the matter but reports say the soldiers were walking through a track at around 11 pm when they were attacked.

We will have more on the story as information comes to hand.