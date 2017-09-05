Police are investigating a fatal gun attack on two men in St. Mary’s village.
According to reports two soldiers were shot late last night in what police are describing as an ambush.
Police say one of the soldiers identified only as Lance Corporal Guy is confirmed dead, while the other, who is yet to be named is hospitalised.
Another man involved in the incident identified as John Graham, a civilian, is also confirmed dead.
However officers are yet to say if Mr. Graham was one of the assailants or a victim.
Investigators are still probing the matter but reports say the soldiers were walking through a track at around 11 pm when they were attacked.
We will have more on the story as information comes to hand.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.