POLICE ADVISE PARENTS TO EXERCISE CAUTION TO PROTECT CHILDREN THIS CHRISTMAS…

The Trinidad and Tobago police service is advising parents and guardians to exercise caution, to ensure the safety of their children during the Christmas season.

Senior superintendent in charge of the Port of Spain division Harripersad Ramnarine is telling parents, to make the necessary arrangements to ensure children are not left unsupervised at any time.

He also has some advice, for business owners during this holiday season.

Supt. Ramnarine tells proprietors who may choose to extend opening hours, to communicate with the police, especially those in Port of Spain.

Supt. Ramnarine assures the TTPS stands ready, to assist business operators should the need arise.

He was speaking during the weekly media briefing yesterday.