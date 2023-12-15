ACCIDENT ON THE BUS ROUTE INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE AND A POLICE VEHICLE HITS A YOUNG CYCLIST…

A man is hit by a motorcycle while crossing the priority bus route .

The vehicle was not being driven by the Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo, as previously reported.

A release from the fire service says, the motorcyclist hit a man and the chief fire office that was heading west on the priority bus route went to the pedestrians aid.

According to reports, the accident happened along the priority bus route in San Juan, close to the promenade.

The time given is 9:40am yesterday.

A statement from the fire service says, the male pedestrian was crossing at the intersection when he was hit.

The fire chief is said, to have stopped his vehicle and went to provide assistance to the victim.

The statement says, the fire chief ensured the accident victim was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, a12-year-old boy is struck by a marked police vehicle.

Reports say, the minor was in the vicinity of the eastern main road, Tunapuna on Wednesday when he was struck.

The incident took place at around 12:30pm.

An account of the event says, the vehicle was attempting to turn into the Tunapuna police station compound from the main road.

At the same time, the boy was said to be speeding on his bike, heading west.

The vehicle and the bicycle collided, throwing the child off the bike and to the ground.

He was taken for medical treatment and for his injuries.