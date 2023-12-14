TEACHERS & FIRE SERVICE AMONG THOSE TO RECEIVE BACKPAY BY CHRISTMAS…

Teachers and members of the Fire Service are given the assurance by the Minister of Finance that they will receive their back pay before Christmas.

Minister Colm Imbert gave this assurance yesterday, during the question for oral answer segment in the lower house.

He was responding the Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein.

He said, some sectors have already received the promised amount.

When further pressed by the opposition MP on how many persons under the bargaining units would not receive the back pay, Minister Imbert said, he is confident the announced deadline will be met for the most part.

In his October 06th budget presentation minister Imbert indicated that back pay for public sector workers, will be paid out by Christmas 2023.