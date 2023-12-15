I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

A PROMISE OF PEACE AS VENEZUELA & GUYANA MEET IN ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES…

Posted on December 15, 2023 by admin

An agreement between the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela.

They are not to use force against one another and to continue dialogue.

President Dr Irfan Ali of Guyana and President Nicholas Maduro of Venezuela sat face to face, in St.Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Following talks, which took place at the Argyle International Airport, and included several leaders from Caricom, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves read from the communiqué agreed to by both sides. 

It was also agreed that talks would continue, on any other pending matter of mutual importance to the two countries. 

This entry was posted in International News, Local News, News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *