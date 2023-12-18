OFF DUTY POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS TWO DEAD AND WOUNDS THREE OTHERS AT COURTS MEGA STORE…

Police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal shootings at the courts mega store, in San Juan Trinidad.

During the incident yesterday morning, two siblings were killed and three other people received gunshot wounds.

The two people shot and killed have been identified as Simeon and Sinaeya Lessey

The popular mega store is located off the Churchill Roosevelt highway.

Up to last evening no one had been arrested.

Senior Superintendant Mervyn Edwards says, the siblings and the other three people were shot by an off duty officer, in the car park of the store.

He assured yesterday the matter would be probed.

It is said, thirty three year old Simeon Lessey tried to flee the scene after he was shot, but he collapsed.

His 35 year old sister Sinaeya Lessey died at the scene.

One of the wounded, Nathan Pierre was up to last evening warded at hospital.

The names of the other two have not been released.

All five people shot during the incident are from Trou Macaque, Laventille.