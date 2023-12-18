BOODRAM HOLASS DESCRIBED AS A LEGEND…

East Indian classical singer, Boodram Holass is described as a legend, who made an immeasurable contribution to Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release the Ministry of Arts and Culture offers deepest condolences to his family, and friends on his passing.



The release says, 68 year old Mr. Holass, who later ventured into the chutney arena with the popular “thar gori jamuna hilore”, was well known locally and internationally as a result of a stellar career that spanned almost six-decades.



Minister Randall Mitchell says, Boodram Holass was one of the most iconic figures in Indo-Trinidad culture.

He says, his influence on the growth and development of local East Indian culture, and to the culture of Trinidad and Tobago is immeasurable.

Minister Mitchell says, despite the physical health challenges that he endured, his’ years of work as an educator, mentor and performer has undoubtedly shaped the talents of many within the cultural fraternity today, and will continue to do so for many years to come.

The minister says, he will always be grateful for his sterling contributions to Trinidad and Tobago.

