POLICE ARREST 13 AND SEIZE TWO AUTOMATIC RIFLES…

Central division police exercises nab 13 persons, and see the seizure of a firearm and a quantity of drugs.

A TTPS release says, two men were arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a house in Brickfield Village, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima on Friday.

Officers allegedly found approximately 149 grammes of marijuana during the exercise, which was conducted between 12pm and 3pm in area South of the division.

The release goes on an exercise was also conducted in the division between 3pm and 6pm.

Police say, around 5:15 pm, officers of the Chaguanas criminal investigations department and the Central Division CID Operations unit, acted on information received and proceeded to a home along Calcutta #2, Freeport.

A search warrant was executed, and one ar-15 rifle outfitted with a magazine containing 12 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and one kilogram of marijuana in two transparent plastic bags was allegedly seized during the exercise.

Six foreign nationals aged 19 to 42 were arrested in connection with the find.

Two men were arrested in a similar intelligence-led exercise conducted between 4 pm and 7:30 pm on Friday, by the central division gang unit.

The release says, four hundred and forty-eight grammes of marijuana, 29 grammes of cocaine, and four rounds of .45 ammunition were allegedly found during the execution of a warrant at a residence on Dass Branch Trace, Enterprise during the exercise.

Three men from enterprise, Chaguanas were also arrested later that evening during a roving exercise between 9pm and 11pm.

Police say, officers stopped a white Nissan Ad Wagon Y11 with three occupants along Soogrim Trace West, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and 445 grammes of marijuana were allegedly found.

The three men were subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana.

Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.

