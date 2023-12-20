FINANCE MINISTER TELLS OF STOLEN GUNS FROM TRANSIT SHED…

Reports of delays at the nation’s ports and transit sheds are getting the attention of the minister of finance who assures steps have been taken to address the issue.

Minister Colm Imbert, confirms there has been an increase in the deployment of customs officers to handle the bottleneck.

Business owners and members of the public have been complaining about a backlog, at the ports and transit sheds, saying they are not receiving their goods.

In the senate yesterday, Minister Imbert admitted there is a problem, and gave reasons for it.

Minister Imbert said, extra customs officers have been deployed and are working round the clock to remedy the situation.

Opposition senator Wade Mark questioned, if those persons would get their goods before Christmas.

Minister Imbert said, over one thousand packages are expected this holiday season.

He revealed that security is tight at transit sheds, where it is believed illegal arms and ammunition came into the country, and where instances of theft occurred.

Independent senator Anthony Viera had some questions about efficiency at customs.

Minister Imbert said, the establishment of the revenue authority is the only answer.

They were speaking during the question and answer segment in the upper house.

