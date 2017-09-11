PM among thousands stranded in Miami

Prime minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to return to Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow.

Dr Rowley left for the United States on September 1st, for a medical check up in Miami and was due to return to Trinidad today.

However, his flight was among those cancelled, due to a now down-graded hurricane Irma

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister, said Dr Rowley has completed his medical examinations and will return home early tomorrow morning.

It says the Prime Minister was originally scheduled to return from Miami today, but his flight was been diverted due to hurricane Irma.

The office of the prime minster says Dr Rowley will now return to Trinidad and Tobago early tomorrow morning via a Caribbean Airlines flight through New York.