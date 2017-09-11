Bad weather to continue today into tomorrow

The bad weather being experienced across the country is expected to continue.
The met office says the country began to experience inclement weather associated with an active Inter Tropical Convergence Zone, last night.
Some of these showers have been heavy, thundery and accompanied by gusty winds over Trinidad and to a lesser extent, Tobago.
This morning senior met officer Arnold Ramlogam said, this activity is expected continue today into tomorrow.
He said localized street or flash flooding is likely in heavy or prolonged downpours and gusty winds may also be experienced in the vicinity of heavy showers or thundershowers, while landslides/landslips are also possible in hilly areas.
The met office is advising citizens to be vigilant and cautious as they conduct their activities.
