PM scoffs at legal challenge mounted by opponent in race for leadership

Political Leader of the ruling People’s National Movement Dr. Keith Rowley scoffs at a legal challenge mounted by his opponent in the race for leadership of the party.

He says he is ready to face the court at any time.

But his challenger former PNM Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira wants him to pay attention to the contents of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in the High Court on Monday names Mrs. Nunez-Tesheira, along with 2 other claimants.

They are the candidates for the Chairmanship Ken Butcher and candidate for Elections Officer Bishop Victor Phillip.

They are seeking an order from the court that the elections be postponed for 21 days.

Dr. Rowley fronts a team called the PNM Leaders in Service

On Monday night he said he fears no challenge.

But Mrs. Nunez Teshiera feels the team of Dr. Rowley should not be too quick to dismiss the challenge.

Mrs. Nunez-Teshiera is hoping the court hearing will be expedited.

Meanwhile Dr. Rowley is insisting the PNM continues to be a democratic party with democratic processes.

The party’s women’s arm held the meeting at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Maracas Valley.

Voting in the PNM Internal Elections is scheduled to take place on November 26th, 27th and December 4th.

This is the first time that elections are being held on 2 days, other than the Convention Day.