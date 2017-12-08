PM: expect more gang related murders after Anti Gang Bill defeat

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says more people in T&T will die as a result of the United National Congress’ refusal to support the Anti-Gang Bill in the lower house.

At a media conference yesterday Dr Rowley said, “what we saw was MPs refusing to use their vote to save lives and protect communities.”

Dr rowley questioned how many more must die? Adding this is worse than Section 34 since it affects all citizens.

After debate, which started at 10 am Wednesday and ended at 12.55 am yesterday, T&T was still without law to deal with the country’s 211 gangs and 2,459 gang members. The bill was meant to maintain public safety and order through discouraging membership in criminal gangs and suppression of criminal gang activity.

Despite amendments by Government and Opposition proposals, both were gridlocked on a “sunset clause” period by which time the bill would end and be reviewed. Government wanted four years; the Opposition, 18 months.

In the end, 21 Government MPs voted for the bill and 12 UNC MPs against. Opposition (COP) MP Prakash Ramadhar abstained.

Dr Rowley said, “T&T’s business has been gutted and undermined in the Parliament.”

“Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her UNC gang voted to maintain the status quo,” said Dr Rowley.

He said the UNC showed its true colours.

Dr Rowley sais even Wednesday’s $5M robbery at the Piarco International Airport failed to impact on the Opposition’s consideration of the crime situation.

He said every single objection they raised, the government gave in to, but to no avail.