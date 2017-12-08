2 Detectives charged with stealing $500k from gold miner

Two Detective Constables attached to the Bartica Police Station are charged and taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly stealing $500,000 from a gold miner.
Delon Sobers, 24, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, and Tevon Headley, 23, of Lot 39 Republic Avenue, Mackenzie Linden, were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on October 11, last, at Bartica, in the Essequibo Magisterial District, stole $500,000 from Rayad Atkinson.
Neil Yaris, the third detective who is accused of stealing the money did not show up in court for the charge to be read to him.
The Magistrate after inquiring from the arresting rank why the number one accused was not present in court, he replied that all three of the accused men were on an open arrest and Yaris failed to show up at the Tactical Service Units (TSU).
The accused men were represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway. The lawyer told the court that his clients have been in the Guyana Police Force for several years.
He added that the money was not found in any of his client’s possession, and since the incident occurred his clients were still conducting duty.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made no objection to bail being granted to the accused men but asked that condition be attached.
The Chief Magistrate, in return, ordered the men to post $70,000 bail each. Condition of the bail is that they are required to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary every Friday until the completion of the trial.
They were instructed to make their next court appearance on December 15, next, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Courts.
According to reports, the victim who is the Operation Manager of his father’s gold mining business which is located in Karrau, Region Seven, was arrested by the three accused after his father made a report to the station stating that he stole his money. The victim at the time of his arrest was in a shop purchasing a phone when the three accused approached him and arrested him.
The accused at the time of his arrest had a total of $1.2 M in his possession, money which he obtained from selling gold to his father. It was while he was being escorted to the Bartica Police Station that the trio conducted a search on him and found the money. He handed it over to them.
While at the station it was observed that $500,000 was missing from the $1.2 M.
(KAIETEUR NEWS)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.