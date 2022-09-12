PM and Chief Justice blamed for “snail pace” within judiciary

Opposition MP Rodney Charles says the snail pace within the judiciary lies squarely at the feet of the Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
He says an international report done on extra-judicial killings show the head of the judiciary must take blame
At the opposition’s media conference yesterday, Mr. Charles had some harsh words for the head of the judiciary.
MP Charles also said it is time all police officers are outfitted with body cameras.
Several weeks ago Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said the distribution of body cams had started.
He said several units in the police service had begun receiving the cameras.
