17-year-old drowns down the islands

The reported drowning of a teenager is now being investigated.
Seventeen-year-old Evan Hannays is said to have drowned at Turtle Bay Monos, down the islands yesterday.
Initial reports say the boy jumped off a chartered boat in the bay and was swimming towards the beach when he got into difficulty.
Evan went under and a search was conducted in the area.
He was found and pulled onto a nearby vessel
It is said efforts were made to resuscitate him but those attempts failed.
