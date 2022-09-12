17-year-old drowns down the islands

The reported drowning of a teenager is now being investigated.

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hannays is said to have drowned at Turtle Bay Monos, down the islands yesterday.

Initial reports say the boy jumped off a chartered boat in the bay and was swimming towards the beach when he got into difficulty.

Evan went under and a search was conducted in the area.

He was found and pulled onto a nearby vessel

It is said efforts were made to resuscitate him but those attempts failed.