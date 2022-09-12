I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

17-year-old drowns down the islands

Posted on September 12, 2022 by admin

The reported drowning of a teenager is now being investigated.

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hannays is said to have drowned at Turtle Bay Monos, down the islands yesterday.

Initial reports say the boy jumped off a chartered boat in the bay and was swimming towards the beach when he got into difficulty.

Evan went under and a search was conducted in the area.

He was found and pulled onto a nearby vessel

It is said efforts were made to resuscitate him but those attempts failed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *