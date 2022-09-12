Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirms the reason for his recent hospitalisation

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reveals the reason for his recent hospitalisation.

At the time of his hospitalisation the Ministry never revealed the diagnosis but addressing an event hosted by The Medical Association yesterday Mr. Deyalsingh said it was not COVID-19 but another virus…Swine Flu.

The Minister was in high praises of the nation’s health services vowing to come to their defense every time.

At the TTMA’s annual conference the Minister also lamented the situation regarding blood collection and availability.

He said there are plans to have a cadre of blood donors who can do so on a regular basis.

The Minister said the planned system will be helpful in the long term.